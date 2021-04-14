Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 323,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,317,432. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.