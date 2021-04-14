Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $24,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 205,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALBO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. 1,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALBO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,302 shares of company stock worth $1,188,682. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

