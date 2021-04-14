Chicago Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,734 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises about 2.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Progressive worth $63,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Progressive by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $88,510,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,528. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

