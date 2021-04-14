Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 57 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.22.

NVDA stock traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,075. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $267.11 and a 52-week high of $628.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

