Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Chiasma posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CHMA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 22,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chiasma by 31.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

