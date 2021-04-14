Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Andrew Davies Acquires 11,900 Shares

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) insider Andrew Davies bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £32,725 ($42,755.42).
CHG stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £777.96 million and a PE ratio of 22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 269.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.09. Chemring Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 181.80 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).
