Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Andrew Davies Acquires 11,900 Shares

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) insider Andrew Davies bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

CHG stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £777.96 million and a PE ratio of 22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 269.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.09. Chemring Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 181.80 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

Get Chemring Group alerts:

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.