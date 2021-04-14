Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Head-To-Head Review

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -57.12% Moderna -242.73% -28.11% -20.31%

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Moderna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.29 million N/A N/A Moderna $60.21 million 995.89 -$514.02 million ($1.55) -96.59

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Moderna 3 6 9 0 2.33

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.07%. Moderna has a consensus price target of $149.65, indicating a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Moderna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Moderna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals beats Moderna on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the National Institutes of Health, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Moderna, Inc. also has collaborations with Lonza Ltd. for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine; and Catalent Inc., Laboratorios FarmacÃ©uticos Rovi, S.A., and Recipharm for fill-finish manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

