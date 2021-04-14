Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $117.37

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.37, but opened at $115.00. Chase shares last traded at $115.17, with a volume of 49 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $118,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chase by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chase by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chase by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chase by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

