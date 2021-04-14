Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $117.37

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.37, but opened at $115.00. Chase shares last traded at $115.17, with a volume of 49 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.61.
In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $118,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
About Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.
