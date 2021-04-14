Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

