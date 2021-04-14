Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 58,469 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,469 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $546.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 3.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

