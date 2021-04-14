Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 41,750 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,750 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $897.46 million, a PE ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

