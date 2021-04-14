Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.64 Million Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBIO shares. Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

