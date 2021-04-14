Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

