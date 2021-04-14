Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Scholastic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

