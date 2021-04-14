Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,569 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of The Pennant Group worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,805,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,448 shares of company stock worth $3,581,890. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNTG opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 162.89 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

