Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.77. 67,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,987,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Chargepoint alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chargepoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Chargepoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.