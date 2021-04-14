ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ChampionX in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ChampionX by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ChampionX by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after acquiring an additional 327,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,542,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 601,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

