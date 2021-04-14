Chainlink Market Capitalization Tops $15.45 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $36.86 or 0.00057390 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion and approximately $2.70 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.91 or 0.00630405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.