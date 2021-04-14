Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Tops $1.65

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00002610 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $19.29 million and $2.52 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00064659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.13 or 0.00677543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00032748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

