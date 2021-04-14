Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JSMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8,664.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $69.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

