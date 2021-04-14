Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,539,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after buying an additional 75,988 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after buying an additional 72,390 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $242.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.42. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.64.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

