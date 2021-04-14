Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $196,000 Investment in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Canon by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Canon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 96,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $24.22.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAJ shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

