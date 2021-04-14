Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $225,000 in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average is $117.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.14 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,902 in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

