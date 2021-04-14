Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $190,000 in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000.

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $16.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

