Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of UAA opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

