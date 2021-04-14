Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Down to $19.92

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $19.29. Cellectis shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 1,712 shares.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cellectis by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
