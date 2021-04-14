Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Down to $19.92

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $19.29. Cellectis shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 1,712 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cellectis by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

