Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) PT Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $27.03 on Monday. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $332.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celcuity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Celcuity worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

