Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CDR opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $202.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,723 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.04% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

