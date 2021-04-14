Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $259.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $259.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.57.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $229.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.15. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $878,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.