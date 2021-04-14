Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.96 on Wednesday, hitting $233.31. 114,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,777. The firm has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

