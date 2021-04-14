Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96.

