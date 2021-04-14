Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $73,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after acquiring an additional 440,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 367,340 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 811.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter.

IYE opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

