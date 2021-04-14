Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $118.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Compass Point upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

