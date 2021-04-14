Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 166 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -264.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $95.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

