Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,783 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

