Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

IYW opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

