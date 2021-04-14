Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $191.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.22. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

