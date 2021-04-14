Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.89. 381,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average is $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $332.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.