Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 1,162 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

