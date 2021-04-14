Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Safety Insurance Group accounts for 1.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 612.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,089. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $91.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $235.03 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

