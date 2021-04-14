Cardan Capital Partners LLC Takes $5.36 Million Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 95,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 48,992 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $899,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. 28,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

