Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,349 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the period.

VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. 17,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

