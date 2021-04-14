Cardan Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

