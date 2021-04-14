Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.35. 31,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.64.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.
PagSeguro Digital Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
