Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.35. 31,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

