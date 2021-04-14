Cardan Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 207.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,275 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,676,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $203.63 and a 12 month high of $341.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

