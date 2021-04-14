Cardan Capital Partners LLC Buys 405 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $10,516,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.73. 44,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,566. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.80 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $196.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

