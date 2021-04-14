Carbon Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Carbon has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $246,013.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00066074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00265603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.03 or 0.00720505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,090.77 or 0.99187997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.14 or 0.00851670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,431,620 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

