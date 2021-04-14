Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of CSTR opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $40,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

