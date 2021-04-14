Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.38. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

COF opened at $132.67 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.