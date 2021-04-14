Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

CGEMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

